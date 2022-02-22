 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donald L. "Don" Custin

DECATUR — Donald L "Don" Custin, 89, of Bonita Springs, FL, formally of Decatur, IL, passed away at 7:33 p.m. Saturday, January 15, at JoAnne's House Hospice Care in Bonita Springs, FL, after a brief illness.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church with Visitation from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at the church. Entombment will be next to his wife Bernadette in the Pieta Mausoleum at Graceland Cemetery following the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to St. Teresa High School.

The Moran and Goebel Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Donald. Condolences may be left to his family at www.moranandgoebel.com.

