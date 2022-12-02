April 7, 1953 - Nov. 30, 2022
DECATUR — Donald L. "Donny" Thornton, 69, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.
Donny was born April 7, 1953, in Decatur, IL, the son of Robert and Martha (Duncan) Thornton. A 1973 graduate of Eisenhower High School, Donny worked at various restaurants in Decatur. He attended MRI and recently worked at A Step Forward. Donny loved music, Elvis, as well as following Millikin University and Illini sports. An avid Cub fan and participant in many sporting events, Donnie was a Special Olympian who attended the first International Olympic Games in Brockport, NY. He also participated in the Special Olympic Games of Macon County. Including being the first torch lighter as well as the torch lighter at the 50th anniversary event.
Surviving are his parents, Robert and Martha Thornton of Decatur; sisters: Cathy (Tom) Dilbeck of Lebanon, TN, Tammy (Ed) Smith of Decatur, and Suzanne J. (Richard) Wilkins of Dalton City; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.
Donny was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 6, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Funeral services to celebrate his life will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Special Olympics Illinois Region I, 1950 N. Water St., Decatur, IL, 62526.
