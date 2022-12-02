Donald L. "Donny" Thornton

Donny was born April 7, 1953, in Decatur, IL, the son of Robert and Martha (Duncan) Thornton. A 1973 graduate of Eisenhower High School, Donny worked at various restaurants in Decatur. He attended MRI and recently worked at A Step Forward. Donny loved music, Elvis, as well as following Millikin University and Illini sports. An avid Cub fan and participant in many sporting events, Donnie was a Special Olympian who attended the first International Olympic Games in Brockport, NY. He also participated in the Special Olympic Games of Macon County. Including being the first torch lighter as well as the torch lighter at the 50th anniversary event.