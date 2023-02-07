May 16, 1941 - Feb. 6, 2023
DECATUR — Donald L. Wall, 81, of Decatur, IL, passed away on February 6, 2023. Even though a failing heart took him away from this world, his loving heart left a beacon of light for all in the community. Don was born on May 16, 1941, to Henry Bruce and Mildred Wall. In 1981, he married Harriett J. Wall.
He graduated from MacArthur High School and went on to serve in the United States Navy, (Seabees). He worked most of his career at the Firestone Plant in Decatur, IL, where he retired after more than 30 years.
Don is survived by his stepdaughters: Kelly York (Brad) of Decatur, Gay Marques (Larry) of Auburn, IL; sisters: Connie Copeland (Morris) of Decatur, Carol Payne (Mark) of Bonnie, IL. Step-grandchildren: Joshua Marques (Melinda), Wesley York (Becca), Joe York (Kacey), Laurel Law (Jordan); eleven step-great grandchildren, four nieces, five nephews, nine great-nieces, eleven great-nephews, and one great-great-niece.
Don was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and stepmother, Justine Wall.
Services will be held at Christ United Methodist Church, 1503 N. Summit Ave, Decatur, IL, 62526, on February 9, 2023. Visitation at 10:00 AM and service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery with military rites by the Macon County Honor Guard. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Tanglewood Village, 1293 S. 34th St., Decatur, IL, 62521.
Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.