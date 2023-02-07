May 16, 1941 - Feb. 6, 2023

DECATUR — Donald L. Wall, 81, of Decatur, IL, passed away on February 6, 2023. Even though a failing heart took him away from this world, his loving heart left a beacon of light for all in the community. Don was born on May 16, 1941, to Henry Bruce and Mildred Wall. In 1981, he married Harriett J. Wall.

He graduated from MacArthur High School and went on to serve in the United States Navy, (Seabees). He worked most of his career at the Firestone Plant in Decatur, IL, where he retired after more than 30 years.

Don is survived by his stepdaughters: Kelly York (Brad) of Decatur, Gay Marques (Larry) of Auburn, IL; sisters: Connie Copeland (Morris) of Decatur, Carol Payne (Mark) of Bonnie, IL. Step-grandchildren: Joshua Marques (Melinda), Wesley York (Becca), Joe York (Kacey), Laurel Law (Jordan); eleven step-great grandchildren, four nieces, five nephews, nine great-nieces, eleven great-nephews, and one great-great-niece.

Don was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and stepmother, Justine Wall.

Services will be held at Christ United Methodist Church, 1503 N. Summit Ave, Decatur, IL, 62526, on February 9, 2023. Visitation at 10:00 AM and service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery with military rites by the Macon County Honor Guard. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Tanglewood Village, 1293 S. 34th St., Decatur, IL, 62521.

