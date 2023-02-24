Oct. 22, 1938 - Feb. 13, 2023

LANCASTER, California — Donald Lee Bess, Jr., of Lancaster, CA, formerly of Decatur, passed away February 13, 2023. He was 84 years young.

Donald was born October 22, 1938, in Decatur, the son of Donald and Carol (Bernard) Bess, Sr. He graduated from Stephen Decatur High School and attended Millikin University. He married Marjorie Carol Compton, of Decatur in 1959.

Don worked as a Design Engineer and retired from IBM, where he worked in International Marketing of CADAM 2D design and interactive drafting, based out of Oxford, England.

He is survived by children: Lisa (David) Dawson, Lance (Debbie) Bess, and Lauren (Darryl) Fujimoto, Laura Guzman (Mohawk); grandchildren: Brandon (Taryn), Dustin, and Damien (Kiki) Torres, Cory, Taylor (Johnny) Smith, and Kylie Bess, Tani-Lynne (Dan) Kim, Dylan (Lauren), and Emma (Sage) Fujimoto; and 11 great-grandchildren: Ainakoa, Lily, Lucy, Luke, Kolten, Mikayla, Trey, True, Free, Psalm and Shiloh.

Memorials in Don's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the ASPCA.

A celebration of life gathering to take place in Hawaii.

"Now you won't see no sad and teary eyes when I get my wings and it's my turn to fly. Call my friends and tell them there is a party, come on by, and roll me up and smoke me when I die."

- Willie Nelson