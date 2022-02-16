DECATUR — Donald Lee Meyer, 89, of Decatur, IL, passed away February 14, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Donald was born August 15, 1932 in Decatur, IL, the son of Leon and Marcella (McLean) Meyer. He married Mary Lou Noonan on November 10, 1956, at St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church, Decatur, IL.

Donald was a veteran of the US NAVY. Following his military service he had made a career with the telephone company, retiring after 32-years of service. Following his retirement, he owned and operated Don's Telephone Service for 10-years.

Don was a member of the American Legion, Golden K. Kiwanis and Knight's of Columbus 577. He was an active community volunteer and was instrumental with the Telephone Pioneer Shoe Program. During his spare time he enjoyed creating stained glass.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Lou; children: Chris David Meyer (Sue) of Fairfax, VA, Patricia Kay Sprague (Doug) of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Meghan Kateman (Troy), Liza Dziki (Joe), Kerrick Sprague (Angel), Aspen Sprague, Kierney Sprague, Erin Meyer, Steven Meyer; great-grandchildren; Wesley Sprague, Braden Sprague, Emily Dziki and Ben Dziki.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers; Richard, Lawrence and Joe Meyer.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at the church. Inurnment will be at Mt. Gilead Cemetery.

Memorials: Holy Family Catholic Church

The Moran and Goebel Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Don.

Condolences may be left to Don's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.