DECATUR - Donald Leith, 89, of Decatur, IL passed away April 11, 2021 at his residence.

Don was born November 10, 1931 in Effingham IL, the son of Kenneth and Mildred Leith.

Surviving is his son, Chris Leith; daughter-in-law, Judy Leith; sister, Carol Miller; as well as many extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Vera Leith; parents and son, Vincent Leith.

A visitation will be held for Don on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral home at 9:00 a.m. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am also at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Graceland Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Sharon and Lori who took such loving care of Don. Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.