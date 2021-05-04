DECATUR - Donald Leroy Roderick, 91, of Decatur, IL passed away May 2, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Donald was born June 24, 1929 in Decatur, IL, the son of Ollen Forest and Mildred (Woodrum) Roderick. He married Patricia Westbrook on September 11, 1949 in Decatur, IL.

Donald had served as a firefighter for the Decatur Fire Department for 33 years, retiring as Captain. He owned and operated Decatur Compost and Donald Roderick Inc, providing demolition services to the Decatur area. He was also a member of Harvest Christian Church.

Surviving are his children, Sue Gillen (Jim) of Decatur, IL, Donna Sullivan of Decatur, IL, Debbie Crawford (Bob) of Decatur, IL, Jill Blue of Decatur, IL; sister, Eleanor Lott of Decatur, IL and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; parents; sister, Alura; grandson, Todd and great grandson Tanner.

Funeral service will be at 12:30 PM Friday, May 7, 2021 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM till 12:30 PM Friday, May 7, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials: St. Jude's Children's Hospital.