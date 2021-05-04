DECATUR - Donald Leroy Roderick, 91, of Decatur, IL passed away May 2, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Donald was born June 24, 1929 in Decatur, IL, the son of Ollen Forest and Mildred (Woodrum) Roderick. He married Patricia Westbrook on September 11, 1949 in Decatur, IL.
Donald had served as a firefighter for the Decatur Fire Department for 33 years, retiring as Captain. He owned and operated Decatur Compost and Donald Roderick Inc, providing demolition services to the Decatur area. He was also a member of Harvest Christian Church.
Surviving are his children, Sue Gillen (Jim) of Decatur, IL, Donna Sullivan of Decatur, IL, Debbie Crawford (Bob) of Decatur, IL, Jill Blue of Decatur, IL; sister, Eleanor Lott of Decatur, IL and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; parents; sister, Alura; grandson, Todd and great grandson Tanner.
Funeral service will be at 12:30 PM Friday, May 7, 2021 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM till 12:30 PM Friday, May 7, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.
Memorials: St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Condolences may be left to the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.