TITUSVILLE, Florida — Donald Leslie Schwartz, 73, of Titusville, Florida, Santa Maria, California and Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed away after a brief illness, November 22, 2020, at Parrish Medical Center Titusville, Florida.

Don was born in Decatur, Illinois in 1947, the son of Donald Benjamin Schwartz and Mildred Wolfe Schwartz. He attended John's Hill Junior High and Eisenhower High School graduating in 1965. He worked for his father at Schwartz Glass Company in Decatur.

Don graduated from Purdue University in 1969, with a degree in Electrical Engineering and went to work at Kennedy Space Center for NASA. Don worked in Launch Process Systems, where he invented the Programmable Function Panel for the Space Shuttle consoles in the Firing Room.

Don and family relocated to Santa Maria, California in 1985 to work at Vandenberg Air Force Base. In 1992 he began a successful teaching career at Santa Maria High School, Santa Maria, CA. Don retired in 2008 and moved to Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Don is survived by his wife of 48 years, Ellen; his son, Matthew (wife, Noemi) of Fresno, CA; and daughter, Amy of Los Angeles, CA; grandsons: Dylan and Cole Schwartz of Fresno, CA; sister, Sandra Farnsworth of Fort Lauderdale, FL; niece, Tiera Lindsey of Fort Lauderdale; nephews: Troy Lindsey of TX and Phillip English, NY.

Family services were held at Christmas Cemetery, Christmas, Florida.