× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — Donald Lyle Carter, 84 of Decatur died peacefully at 6:25 pm. Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

A graveside service will be 10:00 am. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Boys Town. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Don was born November 10, 1935 in Argenta, Illinois to the late Cecil and Mildred Carter. He graduated from Decatur High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He started his railroad career with the Wabash and retired after 39 years with the Norfolk and Southern.

He married Edith Mae Johnson on March 14, 1959. She died in 1980. He married Lenna Jo “Jody” Eravi on October 29, 1983. She died in 2015.

Survivors include his children, Don Jr. (Stacey) of Forsyth, Cathy Kircher (Manny) of Decatur, Teresa Duncan (Dave) of Roselle, Scott (Tresa) of Decatur, stepson, Ralph Eravi (Heather) of Spartanburg, SC., siblings, Cleata Walker, Reva Denton (John), Duane (Sue), aunt, Lois Sorrel, eleven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two wives, stepson, Barry Eravi, two sisters, two brothers and one great granddaughter.