DECATUR — Donald Lyle Carter, 84 of Decatur died peacefully at 6:25 pm. Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.
A graveside service will be 10:00 am. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Boys Town. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.
Don was born November 10, 1935 in Argenta, Illinois to the late Cecil and Mildred Carter. He graduated from Decatur High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He started his railroad career with the Wabash and retired after 39 years with the Norfolk and Southern.
He married Edith Mae Johnson on March 14, 1959. She died in 1980. He married Lenna Jo “Jody” Eravi on October 29, 1983. She died in 2015.
Survivors include his children, Don Jr. (Stacey) of Forsyth, Cathy Kircher (Manny) of Decatur, Teresa Duncan (Dave) of Roselle, Scott (Tresa) of Decatur, stepson, Ralph Eravi (Heather) of Spartanburg, SC., siblings, Cleata Walker, Reva Denton (John), Duane (Sue), aunt, Lois Sorrel, eleven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two wives, stepson, Barry Eravi, two sisters, two brothers and one great granddaughter.
Don loved to joke around, and he never knew a stranger. His laugh and smile will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank the staff at DMH for their loving care of him during his last weeks.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
