ARGENTA -- Mr. Donald Max Shuey, 94, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. A longtime resident of Argenta, IL.
Don was born April 1, 1926 to Evelyn Welge Shuey and Harold Sherman Shuey and was married to the late Marilyn Lutz on June 1, 1947. Being part of the Greatest Generation, he honorably served in the US Navy as a radioman. After his military service, Don worked his family farm and retired from A.E. Staley's Manufacturing Company after 35 years. He was a die-hard Cubs fan, a member of Maroa United Methodist Church and was in the Lions Club. Don was also active in the Farmers Co-op, The National WWII Museum Club, VFW, and the American Legion.
Private family graveside services will be held for Don at Friends Creek Cemetery in Argenta, IL. Online condolences and words of kindness may be made at www.dawson-wikoff.com. Memorials, in Don's name, may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, or www.stjude.org.
Donald is survived by his children, Ronald Shuey, and wife Kathy, of Annapolis, MD; Kathleen Cox, and husband Jeff, of Parrish, FL; and Jan Reitzel, and husband Rick, of New Bern, NC. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Keri Sims, and husband Donnie, of Ft. Myers, FL; Corey Turner, and wife-to-be Kelly, of Chattanooga, TN; and Jonathon Reitzel, and husband Alex, of Brooklyn, NY; along with many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home is entrusted with the Shuey Family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.