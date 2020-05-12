× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ARGENTA -- Mr. Donald Max Shuey, 94, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. A longtime resident of Argenta, IL.

Don was born April 1, 1926 to Evelyn Welge Shuey and Harold Sherman Shuey and was married to the late Marilyn Lutz on June 1, 1947. Being part of the Greatest Generation, he honorably served in the US Navy as a radioman. After his military service, Don worked his family farm and retired from A.E. Staley's Manufacturing Company after 35 years. He was a die-hard Cubs fan, a member of Maroa United Methodist Church and was in the Lions Club. Don was also active in the Farmers Co-op, The National WWII Museum Club, VFW, and the American Legion.

Private family graveside services will be held for Don at Friends Creek Cemetery in Argenta, IL. Online condolences and words of kindness may be made at www.dawson-wikoff.com. Memorials, in Don's name, may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, or www.stjude.org.