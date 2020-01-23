DECATUR — Donald P. Kuehl 81, of Decatur, IL passed away at 7:50 p.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in Eastview Terrace, Sullivan, IL.
A service to celebrate Don's life will be held at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors provided by the Macon County Honor Guard and the US Army Honors Team. Memorials may be made to the Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois Charitable Fund. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
Don was born August 14, 1938, in Aurora, IL the son of Emil L. and Edith D. (Carpenter) Kuehl. He served in the US Army and was a Vietnam War veteran. Don married Linda M. Beard on September 11, 1965. He retired as a truck driver from Christy Foltz Construction Company. Don enjoyed old cars and motorcycles. He was a proud member of the Teamsters Local #279.
Surviving are his wife: Linda of Decatur; sons: Jason Kuehl (Denise Lennon) of Moweaqua, IL and Jeffery Kuehl (Angela) of Roanoke, IL; sisters: Nellie Walston of Olney, IL and Florence Kuehl of Brighton, IL; brother; L. Robert Kuehl (Sally) of Mt. Auburn, IL; grandchildren: Dr. JoNell Shaw (Daniel), Ashley Brinzindine, and Trenton Kuehl; step-grandchildren: Joshua Lennon and Joshua Moore; great-grandson: Charles Shaw.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and two brothers.
