April 8, 1955 - Oct. 29, 2022

FENTON, Missouri — Donald Paul Horn, passed away, Saturday, October 29, 2022, at his home in Fenton, MO.

Visitation was Sunday, November 6, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, MO. Funeral Service was Monday, November 7, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Des Peres, MO, with visitation one hour prior to service.

A second Funeral Service will be Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Decatur, IL, with visitation one hour prior to service. Interment following at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur, IL.

Donald was a former Senior Trust Administrator with the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod Foundation, St. Louis, MO. He was born in Champaign, IL, on April 8, 1955, to Edward W. and Lois (Demmin) Horn; a graduate of Stephen Decatur H.S., Eastern Illinois University, and Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville.

Donald is survived by brother, John E. Horn of Decatur, IL; sister, Linda (Jim) O'Connor of Vernon Hills, IL; twin brother, David A. Horn of Decatur, IL; nephews: Zackary and Christopher (Martha) Brown; several grandnieces and nephews.

Donald was a loving son; kind and helpful brother; and sincere friend to others. He was devoted to his Christian faith – serving his church community in various ways from his youth to adulthood. He will be greatly missed.

Memorials to the Edward W. and Lois C. Horn Endowment Fund with the Lutheran School Association, 2001 East Mound Road, Decatur, IL, 62526; or St. Paul's' Lutheran Church, 12345 Manchester Road, Des Peres, MO, 63131.

