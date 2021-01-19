DECATUR — Donald S. "Don" Sebok, 57, of Decatur, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021.

Donald was born on January 6, 1964, in Decatur, IL, the son of William "Bill" and Helen (Carlier) Sebok. He attended St. James Grade School and Lakeview High School. Don worked at ADM and loved listening to music and wood working.

Don was preceded in death by his father and brother David.

He is survived by his children: Jacob (Jessica) Sebok of Edwardsville and Elizabeth Sebok of Decatur; grandson Thatcher Sebok; mother Helen Sebok of Decatur; siblings: Jody (Doug) Neibuhr of Decatur, Cyndi Kostenski of Decatur, and Billy (Angela) Sebok of Delavan; nieces: Bethany and Lindsey; nephews: Brandt, Bryan, Kirk, and Ethan; great niece Nora and great nephew Reece; many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 25, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church; private Mass of Christian Burial will follow. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Decatur.

Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.