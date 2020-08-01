Donald Secor Leckrone

Don was born on March 24, 1932 in Hammond IN, the son of Ivan Leckrone and Dorothy (Secor). He was a Korean War veteran. He was a construction engineer in his early years, later going to work for Sargent and Lundy as a Senior site Engineer working at power plants in the mideast including Clinton Power station. After leaving, he owned and operated Illinois Concrete Cutting & Coring with his wife and son for 16 years, till retirement. He was a member, Deacon and a volunteer at Westminster Presbyterian Church for over 40 years. He volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, Big Brother program, Dove Recycling and the Salvation Army. He also was a Barbershop singer with the Decatur Chordsman and a member of Golden K. He enjoyed camping, traveling across country and was a campground host at some of the state parks in Indiana. He also was a big model train enthusiast.