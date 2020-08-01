DECATUR - Donald Secor Leckrone, 88, of Decatur IL, passed away at 10:05 pm Monday, April 27th at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Don was born on March 24, 1932 in Hammond IN, the son of Ivan Leckrone and Dorothy (Secor). He was a Korean War veteran. He was a construction engineer in his early years, later going to work for Sargent and Lundy as a Senior site Engineer working at power plants in the mideast including Clinton Power station. After leaving, he owned and operated Illinois Concrete Cutting & Coring with his wife and son for 16 years, till retirement. He was a member, Deacon and a volunteer at Westminster Presbyterian Church for over 40 years. He volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, Big Brother program, Dove Recycling and the Salvation Army. He also was a Barbershop singer with the Decatur Chordsman and a member of Golden K. He enjoyed camping, traveling across country and was a campground host at some of the state parks in Indiana. He also was a big model train enthusiast.
He is survived by his wife Florence (Hartman); son, Scott (Tess) of Decatur IL, daughter, Donna of Dayton OH, son Dale (Trina) of South Bend IN; brothers, Jerry of Yuma AZ, Daniel (Marguerite) of Byron CA; grandsons, Joshua and Jarod of South Bend; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial services to celebrate the life of Donald Leckrone will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday before the service at the funeral home.
Honoring Donald's wishes, cremation services were provided by the Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home 2091 North Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
