DECATUR -- Donald Secor Leckrone, 88, of Decatur, passed away Monday April 27, 2020, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Honoring Donald Leckrone's wishes, cremation services will be provided by the Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. Due to the current health crisis, memorial services will be at a later date. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

