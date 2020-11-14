LATHAM — Donald W. Horn, 98, of Latham, IL passed away at 7:16 a.m., Thursday, November 12, 2020, in Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

A private family graveside service will be held in Leanna Cemetery, Chestnut, IL with military honors provided by the Macon County Honor Guard and the US Army Honor's Team. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the Latham Fire Department.

Donald was born on April 24, 1922, in Mt. Pulaski, IL the son of Frederick and Alma (Danner) Horn. He married Marilyn Irma Lawrence on January 31, 1954. She preceded him in death on March 28, 2016. Donald was a WW II veteran having served in the US Army Air Corp and participated in building runways and construction while in the service. He farmed in Logan County and worked in home building construction. He worked as a carpenter but truly enjoyed working as a brick mason building fireplaces. Donald was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church.

Surviving are his children: George L. Horn of Latham, IL, David D. (Cheryl) Horn of Decatur, Julia M. (Richard) Austin of Oreana, IL and Rodney J. Horn of Latham, IL; grandchildren: Amy Horn, Jennifer Osborn, Bruce Osborn, Craig Austin, and Brad Austin; great-grandchildren: Mason Young and Gracelynn Osborn.