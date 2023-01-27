June 10, 1932 - Jan. 24, 2023

OREANA — Donald W. Sapp, 90, of Oreana, passed away January 24, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Funeral service will be 11:30 AM, Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM, Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Donald's honor may be made to the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County.

Donald was born June 10, 1932, in Decatur, the son of James Edward Sapp and Kathryn (Ooton) and stepfather, Pete Kelley. He married Wilma "Joanie" Wyant on January 12, 1951. She preceded him in death on November 18, 2010. Donald worked as a pipe fitter for AE Staley for 46 years, until his retirement. He enjoyed bowling and softball and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Donald also served as the Sgt. of Arms for the AFL/CIO at Staley's.

He is survived by his sons: Dave (Karyn) Sapp of Warrensburg, Robert (Janet) Sapp of Maroa, and Stephen Sapp of Milmine; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a sister, Patricia Underwood of Mt. Zion.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather; wife, Wilma; daughter, Donna Keathley and son-in-law, Larry Keathley; three brothers and two sisters.

