Oct. 6, 1926 - Dec. 21, 2022

DECATUR — Donald W. Schultz, 96, of Decatur, IL, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, with visitation from 1:00 - 2:00 PM, Tuesday, at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Graceland Cemetery, Decatur, IL.

Don was born October 6, 1926, in Decatur, IL, the son of Fred Henry and Helen Marie (Hill) Schultz. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy. Donald married Shirley Westbrook and she preceded him in death in 1967. He later married Mary Ann Mohr on August 1970, and she preceded him in death on June 9, 2021.

Don was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. He worked for the Wabash Railroad and was a heavy truck driver for Fisher-Stoune Company and L.E. Meyers Trucking. Don enjoyed playing fast pitch softball and won two National Championships with the U.S. Navy. He was a member of many teams which also won championships including: the 1959 State Champion Team, Bob's East Tap Team from 1961 - 1962, and the Decatur Merchants. Don was also asked to try out for the Chicago White Sox. He was a member of the Teamsters Local #279 and the V.F.W. Post #99.

Don is survived by his daughter, Angie (Dave) Brown of Decatur; son, Todd W. Schultz of Decatur; grandchildren: Raphaela, Dawn, Raven, Madalene; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and both wives.

Don will be remembered as someone who was good at everything he did. He will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.