Donald William Keefner

Don was born in Decatur, IL on February 12, 1941, to John G. Keefner and Josephine M. Keefner (Newell). He was an altar boy as a youth at St. James Church and St. Mary's Chapel. After graduation from Eisenhower High School, he was employed as a cook at St. Mary's Hospital, Caterpillar, and the University of Houston. He served in the National Guard, was a member of the Knights of Columbus, a bowler, skydiver, welder, avid card player, baseball fan, a wonderful cook, and was always ready to tell a joke. He was a caregiver for the past several years.