MAROA -- Donna D. Kibler, 64, of Maroa, IL passed away 9:25 A.M. April 24, 2020 at her family residence, Maroa, Il.
Private services will be Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Ron and Kathy George officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. There will be no visitation.
Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
Donna was born August 16, 1955 in Vandalia, IL the daughter of Norval and Wilda (Walker) Prater. She married Dale W. Kibler November 26, 1976 in Decatur, IL.
Survivors include her husband, Dale W. Kibler, Maroa, IL; children: Jeffrey (Jennifer A.) Kibler, El Paso, IL; and Jennifer (Patrick) Rose, Fort Benton, MT; 3 grandchildren: Ella Grace Kibler, Elijah Kibler, and Karsyn Rose; siblings: David Prater, Fillmore, IL; Dale (Paula) Prater, Fillmore, IL; and Dana (Steve) Reincke, Nokomis, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Donna attended the Covell Community Church, Covell, IL. She owned and operated the Kibs Eatery and Mercantile in Argenta for many years. She also catered, cooking for others was her passion. Always on the menu was the bread of life, Jesus Christ, she served for Him until the end. She enjoyed crocheting, collecting antiques and primitives, building many friendships along the way.
See Calvert Funeral Home website for details for Facebook live services.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com
