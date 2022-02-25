DECATUR — Donna Denise Scharf, 63, of Decatur, passed away February 22, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital surrounded by her loved ones.

Funeral service will be 7:00 PM, Monday, February 28, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Monday at the funeral home. Memorials in Donna's honor may be made to Dove, Inc.

Donna was born February 11, 1959, in Fort Lauderdale, FL, the daughter of Carolyn (McCurdy) Sadler. She worked as a nurse and later at Wal-Mart. Donna had a love for following true crime murder mysteries, immersed in many cases. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family; she was a loving mother and grandmother, not only to her children, but to many who lovingly called her Nana.

She is survived by her children: Crista Sadler of Decatur, Jacqueline Quinn of Yucca Valley, CA, Danielle Scharf of Decatur, and Derek Scharf of Decatur; grandchildren: Jessica Ratliff, Bobby Zabik, Bryonna Storm, Alana Scharf, Dylan Quinn, Tyler Quinn, Wyatt Quinn; and sister, Deborah Sadler.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Randy Sadler and Mike Sadler; sister, Sheri Sadler; and her beloved dog "Suzie."

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.