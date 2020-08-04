× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KENNEY — Donna Frances (Fitzpatrick) Coppenbarger, 85 of Kenney, IL passed away 8:59 AM Saturday, August 1, 2020 from complications due to Alzheimer's.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM Thursday, August 6, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church, Clinton, IL with Rev. Father James Henning Celebrant. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be 9:30 – 10:30 AM Thursday at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL.

Donna was born September 22, 1934 to Joseph and Doris (Pitchford) Fitzpatrick of Waverly, Illinois. She graduated from Illinois State Normal University in 1956 and taught elementary school until 1969 in Normal, Springfield, Decatur and Kenney. She married Roy Coppenbarger on June 28, 1958 and they lived in Kenney for fifty-two years. She worked as the office manager of Coppenbarger Insurance in Kenney for forty-eight years. She enjoyed gardening, baking, and traveling with her family.