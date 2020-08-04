You have permission to edit this article.
KENNEY — Donna Frances (Fitzpatrick) Coppenbarger, 85 of Kenney, IL passed away 8:59 AM Saturday, August 1, 2020 from complications due to Alzheimer's.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM Thursday, August 6, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church, Clinton, IL with Rev. Father James Henning Celebrant. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be 9:30 – 10:30 AM Thursday at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL.

Donna was born September 22, 1934 to Joseph and Doris (Pitchford) Fitzpatrick of Waverly, Illinois. She graduated from Illinois State Normal University in 1956 and taught elementary school until 1969 in Normal, Springfield, Decatur and Kenney. She married Roy Coppenbarger on June 28, 1958 and they lived in Kenney for fifty-two years. She worked as the office manager of Coppenbarger Insurance in Kenney for forty-eight years. She enjoyed gardening, baking, and traveling with her family.

She is survived by her husband of sixty-two years, Roy and their daughter, Mary Coppenbarger of Bourbonnais. Also surviving are sisters Kathryn (Fred) Norman of Springfield, Margaret (Richard) Long of Pittsboro, IN, Marilyn Fitzpatrick of Pawnee, Michele (Michael) Thompson of Springfield, brothers Dale (Peggy) of Effingham, James (Sue) of Wickenburg, AZ, Robert “Willie” (Debbie) of Alva, OK, Jerry of Franklin, sisters-in-law, Jean Ann Fitzpatrick of Waverly and Carolle Fitzpatrick of Springfield, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and her long time caregiver, Bobbi Morse of Kenney. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Joseph and Herschel and sisters Dorothy and Wilma Fitzpatrick.

Memorials may be made to the Kenney Heritage Association.Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com

