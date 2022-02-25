DECATUR — Donna Genelle Seeley, 92, of Decatur, passed away at 4:45 a.m. Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Heritage Health in Mt. Zion.

Donna was born February 26, 1929 in Mattoon, IL, the daughter of Roy and Ada (Bunten) LaMasters. She married Eugene O. Seeley on October 19, 1949. He preceded her in death on January 12, 1976. Donna then married Floyd Eberhard on April 26, 1985. He preceded her in death on June 3, 2003.

Donna was a beautician and cosmetology instructor in Decatur, IL, and Longmont, CO. She loved Arizona weather where she lived for thirty-years and riding horses.

Donna is survived by her son, Darrell (Lerhea) Seeley of Decatur; son-in-law, Dave Thomas of Loveland, CO; grandchildren: Rhonda Seeley of Bloomington, Neil (Krystal) Seeley of Decatur, Joel (Fatima) Thomas of Jefferson, CO, and Lauren (Mike) Sattler of Loveland, CO; and great-grandchildren: Cole and Cade Seeley of Decatur and Ruhi Thomas of Jefferson, CO.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; brother, William LaMasters, and daughter, Shelley Thomas.

Services to celebrate Donna's life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St. Mt. Zion