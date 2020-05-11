DECATUR — Donna Grove was born in 1927. Though born into a poor but hardworking family that struggled through the Great Depression, she loved life and others. Her spirit was joyful, grateful, kind, generous, and ever hopeful. All her friends became life-long friends. Married to the love of her life, John Grove, in 1949, she and John acquired more life-long friends and had two children: Tom and Carolyn. It is a challenge to imagine more loving and devoted parents. They worked hard to provide a good life, yet Donna and John also made time for entertaining, dancing, laughing, helping others, and traveling throughout their lives. They eventually traveled all over the world, belonged to numerous dance and card clubs, and participated in many projects to help others. They were always active in their church. Donna loved her various jobs and her bosses became part of her extensive group of friends. Except for the tragic loss of Carolyn in 2001, grandson Justin in 2013, and John in 2017, she could often be heard telling others she had a wonderful life. She certainly did. To know her was to have your life made more wonderful as well. A loving mother, wife, friend, and a blessing to others till the end — Dementia was unable to diminish her gratitude, joy, humor, and kindness.