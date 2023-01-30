DECATUR — Donna J. Fair, 58, of Decatur, passed away January 28, 2023.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 3, 2023 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 5:00–8:00 p.m., Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the funeral home. Memorials in Donna's honor may be made to Habitat for Humanity of Sangamon County.

It is short of impossible to sum up in words the life Donna lead and the insurmountable grief all those who have been touched by her now feel with her loss. Donna was a light which shined like no others, and like light, her impact on all those who knew her is unmeasurable.

Donna was a lot of things to many different people. For thirty-nine years she was the wife to her "honey" Bob. Bob was her life, she kept him grounded while he let her soar. Happiness for her was the summer. Sun glistening on her face, music blasting, with the top down in the little red car. Her honey behind the wheel, cruising away together, just the two of them, with no place to go but each other's arms at the end of the day.

Her legacy lives on in her son, Robert (Scotty). Who is the culmination of all her greatest qualities, her greatest joy, and her proudest achievement in her life. In him now lives her hopes and dreams for the future. She was everything for her son. The first person he told with great news and the safest place for him to fall when times were hard. She was his light, and now her light shines through him.

As a sister she brought joys, laughter, strength, beauty to her siblings, Michael, Richard, and Julie. She shared in their joys, sorrows, and confidences. As an aunt she created her own unique relationships with her nieces and nephews, relishing in news of their accomplishments and joys, and loving some as if they were her very own children.

In two special girls, Robyn and Amber Ewald, she found her God gifted daughters, who were not related by blood but tethered to her heart. She provided both with unconditional love, joy, and lessons of life. And they provided her with three beautiful granddaughters in: Riahna, Brooklynn, and Ameliyah, to whom she was their cherished Ona.

And finally, for her beloved neighbor, Fran, she was her earth angel whom she loved and cared for like it was her very own grandmother.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Margert Foley, her brother, Chuck Foley, niece, Brandy, and great-nephew, Jaxson.

May her memory be a blessing for all those who loved her.

