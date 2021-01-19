MT. PULASKI - Donna L. Olsen, 84, of Mt. Pulaski, formerly of Decatur, passed away January 18, 2021 at Vonderlieth Living Center.
A graveside service will be 1:00 PM, Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield. Memorials in Donna's honor may be given to St. Paul's Lutheran Church,1 Bachrach Ct, Decatur, IL 62526; the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929; or to a charity of your choice. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family.
Donna was born June 17, 1936 in Lincoln, Illinois, the daughter of Kenneth Riley and Mildred Irene (Turner) Jones. She married Don Eric Olsen on August 31, 1958 and he preceded her in death on May 27, 2016. Donna was a teacher and secretary for Decatur Public schools, retiring after many years. She enjoyed playing cards with friends, playing golf, square dancing, and swimming with dolphins. Donna was fascinated with the space program and NASA and was able to see a launch, a highlight for her. She also loved dogs all of her life. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and had many friends. Donna was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Decatur.
She is survived by her daughter, Jill Olsen of Decatur; friend, Joyce; children in heart, Jill, Ann and Mark Brown; and several nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don; and one sister.
Jill wishes to extend a special thank you to Sue Beaver for helping with her mom and to Joyce for driving. Your kindness and care will always be treasured.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
