Oct. 25, 1927 - May 2, 2022

OCONEE — Donna L. VanUytven, 94, of Oconee, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022, in Sarah Bush Lincoln Fayette County Hospital, Vandalia, IL.

She was born October 25, 1927, in Sefton, IL, daughter of the late Bonnie S. and Mabel G. (Smith) Carter. She married John VanUytven on April 7, 1951, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Oconee. He preceded her in death on July 1, 2011.

Donna received her teaching certificate and taught in a one room schoolhouse for one year in Fayette County and was homemaker for most of her life. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Oconee and Oconee Ladies Society. Donna enjoyed gardening, quilting and feeding her hummingbirds. She loved watching wildlife, especially whitetail deer. Her greatest love was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: Rita Scales, Oconee, IL; Paul VanUytven, Ramsey, IL; Elaine Heimgartner, Benton, IL; Mike VanUytven, Herrick, IL; Janet (Larry) Werden, Ashmore, IL; Susan (Gary) Miller, Ramsey, IL; Steve (Christy) VanUytven, Oconee, IL; Dan VanUytven, Ramsey, IL; 32 grandchildren; 64 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and sisters: Carolyn (Bob) Reynolds, Springfield, IL, and Iris (Lindell) Martie, Ramsey, IL.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Ruth Holliday; grandchildren: Dorothy Ellen VanUytven, Gale Ronald VanUytven and Chase Allen VanUytven; and siblings: Joseph Carter, John Carter and Shirley Gremba.

A funeral mass for Donna will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Oconee at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Seth A. Brown officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Oconee. Visitation will be held Monday, May 9, 2022, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. in McCracken-Dean Funeral Home, Pana with rosary following at 7:00 p.m.

Memorials in Donna's honor may be made to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Foundation, 3800 Park Ave., St. Louis, MO, 63110, and will be accepted by McCracken-Dean Funeral Home who is assisting the family. www.mdfh.com.