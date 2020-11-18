DECATUR — Donna Lea Ferguson was born on October 19, 1938 and she departed this world on November 16, 2020 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Donna spent her years working as a childcare teacher and a housewife. Donna loved spending time with all her family and friends. Some of her best memories were visiting other countries!
She was blessed with seven children, many grandkids and great-grandkids. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Ferguson; her parents; and siblings.
She is going to be greatly missed and she was loved by so many.
Our family would like to give a special thank you to every person that worked on the COVID-19 floor at DMH while Donna was there.
We will have a closed memorial on Friday at 2:00 p.m. with no visitation prior.
Please contact Graceland Fairlawn in Decatur, Illinois with any condolences.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.