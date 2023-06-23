Nov. 7, 1933 - June 20, 2023

DECATUR — Donna Lea Sefton, 89, of Decatur, IL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care. Graveside service and burial will be at Mount Carmel Church Cemetery in Brownstown, IL, directly after the visitation.

Donna was born on November 7, 1933, in Decatur, IL. She was the daughter of Ruth and Earl Sigmon. She married Loren "Joe" Sefton on October 17, 1954.

Donna held various positions at Taylor Pharmaceuticals until she retired. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children daughter, Beverly (Michael) Kraus, and son, Loren (Tina) Sefton both of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Shannon (Gail) Kraus of Gathersburg, MD, Justin (Leslie) Kraus of Decatur, IL, and Allison (Brad) Hall of Decatur, IL; great-grandchildren: Aaron, Zachary, Rose Kraus of Gaithersburg, MD, Owen and Gavin Kraus of Decatur, IL, Addison and Brinley Hall of Decatur, IL; sister-in-law, Faye (Sefton) Schwarm; and many nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her parents; and beloved husband, Joe Sefton, who she was married to for 56 years.

The family of Donna Sefton is being served by Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care.