Donna Lee Newbon
0 entries

Donna Lee Newbon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Newbon

DECATUR -- Donna Lee Carman Newbon born January 17th 1943 in Decatur. She passed April 29th in Phoenix Arizona.

Donna was abundantly endowed with virtues of grace and charity. The joys she found in life were those which define a genuinely good person. Enjoying the company of her family and friends, sharing and helping others. She will truly be missed by all those fortunate enough to have been a part of her life. 

Preceded in death by parents, Slayden and Alice Carman; brothers Richard (Dickie) Carman; Roland (Ronnie) Carman; Larry Jay Carman; sister Cheryl Carman and her daughter Sharri Michelle Newbon.

Survived by brothers, Pauli Carman of Champaign County, David Carman and Michael Carman of Decatur, and Bryan Carman of California; sister Francia Carman of Phoenix Arizona.  

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Newbon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News