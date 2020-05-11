Donna Libby Higgins

Libby was born June 28, 1954, in Galesburg, IL, the daughter of Walter Franklin and Esther LaVonne (Peterson) Libby. A graduate of DMH School of Nursing in 1975 and graduate of Millikin University with a BS in Biology, Libby worked at DMH for 44 years.

Libby began her healthcare career as a candy striper at the age of 14 years old at Cottage Hospital in Galesburg, IL. She began her career at DMH in the Emergency Room. She then went to the intensive care unit for 13 years before finishing her career in the Lung Center. Libby was known as one of the most compassionate nurses. She was a lifelong member of the Knox County Farm Bureau, Zeta Tau Fraternity for Women, and First Lutheran Church. She married Kelly John Higgins on October 09, 1981, in Decatur, IL.