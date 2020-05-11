MOUNT ZION — Donna Libby Higgins, 65, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away Friday, May 08, 2020, with her family by her side.
Libby was born June 28, 1954, in Galesburg, IL, the daughter of Walter Franklin and Esther LaVonne (Peterson) Libby. A graduate of DMH School of Nursing in 1975 and graduate of Millikin University with a BS in Biology, Libby worked at DMH for 44 years.
Libby began her healthcare career as a candy striper at the age of 14 years old at Cottage Hospital in Galesburg, IL. She began her career at DMH in the Emergency Room. She then went to the intensive care unit for 13 years before finishing her career in the Lung Center. Libby was known as one of the most compassionate nurses. She was a lifelong member of the Knox County Farm Bureau, Zeta Tau Fraternity for Women, and First Lutheran Church. She married Kelly John Higgins on October 09, 1981, in Decatur, IL.
Surviving is her husband, Kelly of Mt. Zion; son, Sean (Andrea) Higgins of Monticello; grandson, Liam Higgins of Monticello; other relatives and many friends.
Libby was preceded in death by her parents.
A private family service will be held at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur, IL. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Libby’s memory, memorials are suggested to First Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society. You may view the live stream of the service at 11:00 am, Friday, May 15, 2020 at http://webcast.funeralrecording.com/, event number is 29205, no password is necessary.
Arrangements by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2801 N. Monroe St., Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.
