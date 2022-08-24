Donna Louise Funk

Nov. 24, 1945 - Aug. 20, 2022

BLUE MOUND — Donna Louise (Lockwood) Funk, 76, of Blue Mound, IL, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Moweaqua Nursing and Retirement Center.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Bethel Cemetery, Blue Mound. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. on Friday at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound. Family and friends are invited to a meal provided by the Blue Mound Birthday Club at the Masonic Temple in Blue Mound following the graveside service. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Blue Mound Birthday Club or to donor's choice.

Donna was born on November 24, 1945, in Herrick, IL, the daughter of Ray and Harriet (Enlow) Lockwood. She married Robert Funk on July 5, 1964. Donna worked as a legal secretary for 16 years. She enjoyed playing cards, playing bingo, fishing in Wisconsin and going to the casino. Donna was an avid bowler for many years and won the state doubles championship with her bowling partner Kay Bonn. Donna was a longtime member of the Blue Mound Birthday Club.

Donna is survived by her husband, Robert Funk of Blue Mound, IL; brother, Ralph of Arcadia, IN; sister, June of Apache Junction, AZ.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings: Raymond, Richard, Robert, Shirley and Mary.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.