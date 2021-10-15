MOUNT ZION — Donna Mae Smith 85 of Mt. Zion, IL, went to be with Jesus at 9:00 a.m., Thursday, October 14, 2021.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m., Thursday morning until service time. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to ALS Association or the First Baptist Church, Mt. Zion. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Donna was born March 21, 1936, in Schram City, IL, the daughter of Turney and Rose (Dunkirk) Boyd. She married Carl W. "Bill" Smith on May 29, 1954. He preceded her in death on June 10, 1999. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Mt. Zion.

Surviving are her sons: Jerry W. Smith (Christine) of Decatur, and Kevin W. Smith of Decatur; sister, Mary Pickel of Cerro Gordo, IL; grandchildren: Beth Ann Smith. Lisa Smith, Rindi Smith and Katie Smith-Dahl; great-grandchildren: Jaden, Camryn, Gabriella, and Dawson; also surviving are nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; one sister; two brothers-in-law; and one nephew.