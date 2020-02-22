DECATUR -- Donna R. Cohen, 63, of Decatur, IL, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in Springfield, IL.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 11 am until the service time of 1 pm at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Fairlawn Cemetery.
Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. View the complete obituary and send condolences to the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
