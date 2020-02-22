Donna R. Cohen
0 entries

Donna R. Cohen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cohen

DECATUR -- Donna R. Cohen, 63, of Decatur, IL, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in Springfield, IL.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 11 am until the service time of 1 pm at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Fairlawn Cemetery.

Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. View the complete obituary and send condolences to the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Cohen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News