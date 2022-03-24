April 20, 1940 - March 22, 2022

DECATUR — Donna Ruth (Brown) Beckham, 81, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 3:34 PM on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in her home.

Donna was born on April 20, 1940, in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Donald Francis Adams and Claira Elizabeth (Gehrke) Adams. She married Robert James Beckham on February 19, 1983, in Hammond, IN. He preceded her in death in 1992. She was an accountant for several years. Donna also enjoyed traveling and doing volunteer work.

She is survived by her son: James Robert Brown and wife Jennifer of San Tan Valley, AZ; grandchildren: Brianna Brown of Clinton, IL, and Joranne Cleaver of East Peoria, IL.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

A Funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday April 2, 2022, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home with visitation from 11:00 AM until service time. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Decatur, IL.

Memorials may be made to: American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association.

