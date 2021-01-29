 Skip to main content
Donna Sue Wheeler
Donna Sue Wheeler

Donna Sue Wheeler

NIANTIC — Donna Sue Wheeler, age 67, of Niantic, IL passed on January 27, 2021.

Donna was born December 20, 1953 to Richard J. and Phyllis Joann (Craw) Wheeler.

Survived by her children Shane Wheeler, Dora D. Wheeler and Pj Dunkirk (Larry). Grandchildren: Brooke, Brea, Hope, Ryan, Marissa, Dava (Shaun), Autumn, Laya, Zoe and six great grandchildren. Brother Kenny Wheeler, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother John Wheeler, and sister Debbie Tertocha. Family would like to thank Villa Clara nurse Kylie, Harbor Light Hospice, Sunni, and Dr. Velasco, Dr. Sullivan and Dr. Lygrisse for their patience and care.

Cremation rites were accorded. Memorial service will be held at a later date.

