Donna Sue Wheeler

Survived by her children Shane Wheeler, Dora D. Wheeler and Pj Dunkirk (Larry). Grandchildren: Brooke, Brea, Hope, Ryan, Marissa, Dava (Shaun), Autumn, Laya, Zoe and six great grandchildren. Brother Kenny Wheeler, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother John Wheeler, and sister Debbie Tertocha. Family would like to thank Villa Clara nurse Kylie, Harbor Light Hospice, Sunni, and Dr. Velasco, Dr. Sullivan and Dr. Lygrisse for their patience and care.