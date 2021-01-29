NIANTIC — Donna Sue Wheeler, age 67, of Niantic, IL passed on January 27, 2021.
Donna was born December 20, 1953 to Richard J. and Phyllis Joann (Craw) Wheeler.
Survived by her children Shane Wheeler, Dora D. Wheeler and Pj Dunkirk (Larry). Grandchildren: Brooke, Brea, Hope, Ryan, Marissa, Dava (Shaun), Autumn, Laya, Zoe and six great grandchildren. Brother Kenny Wheeler, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother John Wheeler, and sister Debbie Tertocha. Family would like to thank Villa Clara nurse Kylie, Harbor Light Hospice, Sunni, and Dr. Velasco, Dr. Sullivan and Dr. Lygrisse for their patience and care.
Cremation rites were accorded. Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.