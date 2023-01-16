 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sept. 6, 1957 - Jan. 7, 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri — Donni Ann Stengel passed away peacefully on January 7, 2023.

Born on September 6, 1957, in Decatur, IL. A graduate of St. Teresa High and Millikin University. Donni married Phillip J. Stengel, the love of her life on April 29, 1978. Loving dearly their children, Casey Ann and Matthew Robert.

Leaving a successful career at Illinois Power, the family moved to Springfield, MO, to open their own business, Stengel Enterprises, Inc., Doug's Pool and Spa. Donni never met a stranger. Her love of life, family, and friends inspired adventure and travel leading the family to many mountains, coasts, islands, and countries. A breast cancer warrior, her dog Junior will sorely miss her.

Survived by her beloved husband, Phil; loving daughter, Casey Stengel-Smith and husband Jordan. Adored granddaughters: Fallon Ann and Teagan Ann. Loving sisters: Bridgy, Cristy, Terri and Karie; mother-in-law, Frances D. Stengel; sisters-in-law: Sue, Ann and Carol, and many nephews and nieces.

Reunited with adored son, Matthew; beloved mother, Dian L. Lytle; sister, Ellen A. Lytle; father, William V. Lytle; and father-in-law, Dr. Robert J. Stengel.

A private celebration of life service will be held January 17, 2023, at Greenlawn East in Springfield, MO. A reception following at the home of Casey Stengel-Smith for family and friends.

