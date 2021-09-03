WINDSOR — Dora "Alice" Hicks, 94, Petersburg, formerly from Windsor, passed away 4:30 a.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the Sunny Acres Nursing Home in Petersburg, IL.

Graveside services will be held 1:30 p.m. Sunday, September 5, 2021, for family and friends at Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan, IL. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. McMullin-Young Funeral Home, is in care of the arrangements.

Alice was born July 19, 1927 in Moultrie County, the daughter of Fred and Merle (Fleming) Baker. She married Edward Everett Buxton in 1947; he preceded her in death in 1973. She later married William Robert Hicks in 1980 in Decatur; he preceded her in death on December 16, 2020. She enjoyed gardening and flowers.

Alice is survived by her sons: Philliph Roy (Iris) Buxton of Petersburg, IL and Larry Kent (Cindy) Buxton of Sullivan, IL; step-daughter, Connie (Gary) Lipe of Mt. Vernon; grandchildren and great grandchildren; one brother Virgil (Berniece) Baker of Mattoon and sister, Janiece Cox of Dallas, TX.

Preceding her in death was her first husband Edward Everett Buxton and second husband William R. Hicks, her parents; brothers: Harold, Dwight, Wayne and Kenneth.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.