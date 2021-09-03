WINDSOR — Dora "Alice" Hicks, 94, Petersburg, formerly from Windsor, passed away 4:30 a.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the Sunny Acres Nursing Home in Petersburg, IL.
Graveside services will be held 1:30 p.m. Sunday, September 5, 2021, for family and friends at Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan, IL. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. McMullin-Young Funeral Home, is in care of the arrangements.
Alice was born July 19, 1927 in Moultrie County, the daughter of Fred and Merle (Fleming) Baker. She married Edward Everett Buxton in 1947; he preceded her in death in 1973. She later married William Robert Hicks in 1980 in Decatur; he preceded her in death on December 16, 2020. She enjoyed gardening and flowers.
Alice is survived by her sons: Philliph Roy (Iris) Buxton of Petersburg, IL and Larry Kent (Cindy) Buxton of Sullivan, IL; step-daughter, Connie (Gary) Lipe of Mt. Vernon; grandchildren and great grandchildren; one brother Virgil (Berniece) Baker of Mattoon and sister, Janiece Cox of Dallas, TX.
Preceding her in death was her first husband Edward Everett Buxton and second husband William R. Hicks, her parents; brothers: Harold, Dwight, Wayne and Kenneth.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.