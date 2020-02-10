DECATUR -- Doris Ann (McRill) Goff 83 of Bridgeport, formerly of Decatur, Illinois went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Aperion Care in Bridgeport.
She was born on August 18, 1936 to Blanch (Cross) McRill and Hubert McRill in Fairfield, Illinois.
Doris married the love of her life Richard Ronald Goff on August 7, 1956 and he preceded her in death on September 5, 2004.
She worked as a Secretary at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Decatur, Illinois for over 37 years.
Doris is survived by her loving Daughter Rhonda Fox and her husband Dick, one Sister, Helen Hartness of Venice Florida, four loving Grandchildren and ten Great-Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one Sister Dorothy Schalter.
The Funeral Service will be at Glasser Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. with Pastor Eunice Glasser officiating. The Visitation will start at 2:00 P.M. until the time of Service.
There will be a Graveside Service in the Point Pleasant Cemetery in Long Creek, IL. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 1 P.M. with the Reverend Wray Offerman officiating.
Service information
2:00PM-3:00PM
1101 Oak St.
Bridgeport, IL 62417
3:00PM
1101 Oak St.
Bridgeport, IL 62417
1:00PM
