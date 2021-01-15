MT. ZION — Doris Ann Rozzell, 85, of Mt. Zion, passed peacefully into heaven, surrounded by her children, at home on January 8, 2021. Services and a celebration of her and Frank's life will be announced after current restrictions are eased or ended. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services.

Doris was born December 27, 1935, daughter of William and Hattie Schimanski. She was the last surviving member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Decatur, which helped create her strong faith. She was excellent with numbers, and spent many years as a bookkeeper with companies including Miller & Johnson, Bodine Sewer and Bodine Electric, where she made many long-time friends. Also, much time was spent supporting her kids' sports activities, making the best lasagna, dressing and Christmas cookies around, and being a great hostess to many, many gatherings at the Rozzell house through the years.

She follows her husband of nearly 65 years, Frank, into heaven, after his passing last month.

Survivors include her children: Dave, Doug and Dana; the lights of her life, granddaughters: Katrina and Jamie; special daughter, Trisha Redpath; lifelong friends: "JoJo" and John Wyant; plus many nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pilgrim Lutheran Church or the American Kidney Fund, www.kidneyfund.org