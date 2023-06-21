Doris Barnett, 84, was reunited with her High School sweetheart, the love of her life, Richard, on May 9, 2023.

Doris made learning and volunteering a priority throughout her life. After graduating from Decatur High, she enrolled as a physics major at the U of I, earning her teaching certificate upon graduation. She and Richard were married in 1958 while both were enrolled at the U of I. They were also blessed with three children, Bill, Diana and Barb, while working toward their college degrees.

Doris, a devoted mom, was wholeheartedly involved in the enriching activities of her children. She volunteered as a leader in Bluebirds, Brownies and 4-H for many years, making sure her children had every opportunity to grow from these experiences. She also shared her passion for tennis, Bridge and bowling with family and close friends.

Later in life she continued to enjoy bird-watching, travel with family, and her Persian and Birman kitties. She was an avid Orange and Blue fan, attending many basketball games with Richard. She also kept track of professional tennis players on TV, when she was no longer able to play. As a devoted volunteer for AMBUCS, she helped promote and work fundraising events, while serving as an Executive Officer for the organization.

Doris worked for years teaching in the Decatur School System. She earned a marketing degree at the U of I while her children were in college. She retired from the marketing department at Illinois Power after many years of service.

Doris and Richard worked as a great team, in raising their family, promoting education and volunteering, and creating an excellent work ethic. While Richard was in the spotlight, Doris was truly the "Wind beneath his Wings." As there is comfort knowing that they have been reunited, they will be truly missed by all who knew them.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents and husband; and leaves behind three children: Bill (Kelly), Diana (Pete) McPheeters and Barb Barnett; seven grandchildren: Jessica, Justin (Kevin), Zach, Dylan, Macy (Jason), Aaron and Lyndsey; and two great-grandchildren: Harrison and Harper; and her kitty Puff.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Macon County Fairgrounds Bingo Hall, at 1:00 p.m. Food and beverages will be served as we share our memories of Doris.

Memorial donations can be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Decatur AMBUCS, or the Piatt County Animal Shelter in Monticello.

Condolences can be left for Doris' family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.