Oct. 20, 1935 - May 20, 2022

MT. PULASKI — Doris Cates, 86, of Mt. Pulaski, IL, passed away at 8:46 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Lincoln Memorial Hospital.

Doris was born on October 20, 1935 in Lincoln, IL, to Rell and Dorothy (Stoll) Schroth. She married Dean Cates at Zion Lutheran Church in Mt. Pulaski, IL on June 30, 1957.

Surviving Doris is her husband, Dean; one daughter, Dorla Vinson of Penfield, IL; three grandchildren: Kody Cassady of Champaign, IL, Meghan (Wade) Rogers of Homer, IL and Makenzie (Kam Herges) Vinson of Leroy, IL; and one great-granddaughter, Hallie Tate Rogers. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Daniel; son, David; and her sister, Harriet Bender.

Doris loved going to ballgames all over and was a member of the Illinois High School Basketball Association Hall of Fame. She was a huge supporter of the Mt. Pulaski Future Farmers of America. She and Dean enjoyed harness racing and attended fourty county fairs to watch them. Doris loved baking and especially loved spending time with her family.

Services for Doris will be at 11:00 AM Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Mt. Pulaski with Rev. Jonathan Buescher officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 - 11:00 AM prior to services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Zion Lutheran School. Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Mt. Pulaski.