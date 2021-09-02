GRASS VALLEY, California — Doris Darlene Bracken passed away on August 28, 2021, at Brunswick Village in Grass Valley, CA. She was 90 years old.

A celebration of Darlene's life was held on Thursday September 2, 2021. Darlene was born June 13, 1931, in Effingham, IL to Rachel and Murl Matthews. She married Lester D. Bracken on June 13, 1948. Darlene was a wife and mother. She spent many years working in the family jewelry store business "Bracken Jewelers" in Decatur, IL. After moving to California in 1980 she also worked in their son, Todd's jewelry store in Santa Monica until retiring to Grass Valley in 1996. Singing was one of her favorite things to do. She sang in a trio at church in Illinois and was also a member of the choir throughout her years.

Darlene was also a talented tole painting artist and spent many hours making items for family and friends. She was a member of the missionary association at First Pres. Church in Grass Valley. She was very sociable and had a sharing and caring heart thinking of others first.

Survived by her husband, Lester; daughter, Brenda S. Pride (Gene) of Decatur, IL; son, Todd D. Bracken (Diana) of Los Angeles; grandchildren: Tobin, Sarah, Tom, Christopher, Rebecca; great-grandchildren: Avery, Kendall; sisters: Lois Landreth and Edith Mills. She is preceded in death by parents, Murl D. and Rachel L. Matthews.

Memorial contributions can be made to Missionary Assoc. of First Presbyterian Church on 175 Ridge Road, Grass Valley, CA 95945.