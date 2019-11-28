Doris Ellen Pagel
0 entries

Doris Ellen Pagel

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Doris Ellen Pagel

CHAMPAIGN -- Doris Ellen Pagel, 78, of Champaign passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana.

She was born Nov. 27, 1940, in Decatur, the daughter of John and Lourine (Sidwell) Chenoweth. She married Herman Pagel on April 20, 1968.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Herman; daughters Mary Beth (Wesley) Meyers, of Champaign, Ellen (Gary) Funburg of Pana, and Tracy (Darrien) Madson of Cayuga, IN, son Stephen (Deborrah) Pagel of Tolono, five grandchildren, Dustin (Kerra) Meyers, Erin (Terry) Meehan, Whitney Meyers, Tarah Brown, and Nathen (Courtney) Brown, seven great grandchildren, two sisters, Joan West of Shelbyville, Carol McCartney of Pittsfield, sister-in-law Jacque Chenoweth and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, Harold, Johnny, Michael, and Richard, brother-in-law Vernell West and sister-in-law, Joyce Chenoweth.

Doris graduated from Argenta High School in 1958 and Eastern Illinois University in 1962, with a degree in education. She taught at Lottie Switzer Elementary School in Champaign for 5 years, and later ran an in home daycare for 26 years. Doris and Herman spent over 20 years as vendors at the Gordyville Flea Market and made many friends. She loved spending time with her family and friends, reading, and knitting.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, December 2nd, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St, Champaign, with a one hour visitation prior to services. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be offered at www.owensfuneralhomes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News