CHAMPAIGN -- Doris Ellen Pagel, 78, of Champaign passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana.

She was born Nov. 27, 1940, in Decatur, the daughter of John and Lourine (Sidwell) Chenoweth. She married Herman Pagel on April 20, 1968.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Herman; daughters Mary Beth (Wesley) Meyers, of Champaign, Ellen (Gary) Funburg of Pana, and Tracy (Darrien) Madson of Cayuga, IN, son Stephen (Deborrah) Pagel of Tolono, five grandchildren, Dustin (Kerra) Meyers, Erin (Terry) Meehan, Whitney Meyers, Tarah Brown, and Nathen (Courtney) Brown, seven great grandchildren, two sisters, Joan West of Shelbyville, Carol McCartney of Pittsfield, sister-in-law Jacque Chenoweth and many nieces and nephews.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, Harold, Johnny, Michael, and Richard, brother-in-law Vernell West and sister-in-law, Joyce Chenoweth.