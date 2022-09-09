Doris I. Grove

Jan. 19, 1930 - Sept. 3, 2022

Grove, Doris I. (Kelly, Betzer, Stewart), 92, passed away September 3, 2022, in Decatur, IL. Doris was born on January 19, 1930 in Joliet, IL, to John and Marie (Ward) Kelly.

Doris is survived by her children: Stephen (Connie) Stewart, Lois (Art) Stewart; brothers: Ray (Frani) Kelly, Paul (Patty) Kelly; daughter-in-law, Linda Stewart; sisters-in-law: Betty Stewart, Beverly Stewart, Ruth Gibson; and many extended family and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents; first husband, Frances Stewart; second husband, Floyd Grove; son, Robert Stewart; son-in-law, Douglas Gordy; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Stewart; and three sisters.

Services will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church at 11:00 AM with visitation and hour prior.

Condolences may be sent to Doris's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.