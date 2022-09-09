Doris I. Grove

Jan. 19, 1930 - Sept. 3, 2022
Grove, Doris I. (Kelly, Betzer, Stewart), 92, passed away September 3, 2022, in Decatur, IL. Doris was born on January 19, 1930 in Joliet, IL, to John and Marie (Ward) Kelly.
Doris is survived by her children: Stephen (Connie) Stewart, Lois (Art) Stewart; brothers: Ray (Frani) Kelly, Paul (Patty) Kelly; daughter-in-law, Linda Stewart; sisters-in-law: Betty Stewart, Beverly Stewart, Ruth Gibson; and many extended family and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents; first husband, Frances Stewart; second husband, Floyd Grove; son, Robert Stewart; son-in-law, Douglas Gordy; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Stewart; and three sisters.
Services will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church at 11:00 AM with visitation and hour prior.
Condolences may be sent to Doris's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.