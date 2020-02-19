Doris J. Greene

A service to celebrate Doris's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020, in Prairie Avenue Christian Church. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. until service time Saturday morning at the church. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made to the Prairie Avenue Christian Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com .

Doris was born March 29, 1931, in Shelby County, IL the daughter of Fred and Ruth (Denier) Gordon Sr. and was one of eleven children to that union. Doris married Keith Greene on June 30, 1947. He preceded her in death on July 1, 2009. Doris retired as a beautician. She also had formerly worked for Decatur Public School District #61 at Eisenhower High School. She was an avid Cardinal and Illini fan. She was a member of the Prairie Avenue Christian Church and was active in the Deaconess Social Committee. Doris was known for her pie baking ability and they were often requested by her family and church friends. In retirement her last years were spent at Tanglewood Village which she loved.