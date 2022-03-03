Doris J. Moore, our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, slipped into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Lincolnshire Place.

Private graveside services will be held for the family. Memorials in Doris' honor, may be given to Alzheimer's Association. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Doris was born October 1, 1932, in Nokomis, daughter of Otto and Frances Stolte, along with her beloved twin sister Dorothy. She married Gordon G. Moore in 1949, and they were together nearly 50-years before his passing in 1999. Doris was a member of First Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughters: PJ Patterson (Michael Waltenberger) and Clare Hoffer; sons: Gordon Moore and Norman (Melanie) Moore. Her grandchildren include Angela Moore, Crystal (Tim) Ward, Erin O'Malley, Jacquelyn Moore (Michael Williams) and Kyler (Brittni) Moore. Great-grandchildren include Michael Davis, Washington Davis, Paul Davis, Landon Kirby, Elijah Williams, Noah Williams and Samuel Williams. She is also survived by her sister, Betty Babbs, and her special friend, Charles Cherry.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Robert Paul Moore; brother, Kenneth Stolte; and sisters: Dorothy Leigh and Marie Green.

The family would like to thank the staff at Lincolnshire Place and Elara Hospice Care for the loving care they have provided to our mom.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes