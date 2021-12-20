SHELBYVILLE 1 Doris J. Rothrock, 92, of Shelbyville, IL passed away at 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 in St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 in the First Baptist Church of Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Tim Yankee officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 noon on Tuesday in the church. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to the First Baptist Church of Shelbyville.

Doris was born on March 8, 1929 in Shelbyville, IL, the daughter of Gloyd and Margaret Pancoast Archey. She graduated from Shelbyville High School in the Class of 1947 and then attended Sparks Business College in Shelbyville. Doris was the office manager for the Shelbyville Water Department at the time of retirement. She previously worked for Shelbyville High School as a secretary and for the Illinois Department of Public Aid as a case worker. Doris was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Shelbyville. She was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and enjoyed reading, watching sporting events and spending time with her family. She married Dean Rothrock on September 24, 1950. He preceded her in death on August 30, 2017.

She is survived by her sons, Mark Rothrock (Susan) and Greg Rothrock (Audrey) all of Shelbyville, IL; daughter, Lori Rothrock of Shelbyville, IL: brother, Gary Archey (Sandy) of Clinton, IL: four grandchildren: Colby Rothrock (Taylor), Brett Rothrock, Emily Rothrock and Heather Henze (Brian); and one great-granddaughter, Xandria Smith.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dean; grandson, Dan Rothrock; and sisters: Helen Ann Williams and Jan Bell.

