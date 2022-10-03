Oct. 1, 1928 - Oct. 1, 2022

BLUE MOUND — Doris Jae Julius, 94, of Blue Mound, IL passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

A service to honor and celebrate Doris' life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation one hour prior the service. Doris will be laid to rest in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Mt. Auburn United Methodist Church or to Mt. Auburn Community Building.

Doris was born on October 1, 1928 in Altamont, IL, the daughter of Cassie A. and Ellen (Harding) Newburn. Doris married Norman Finfrock in 1950, he preceded her in death on December 5, 1957. She later married Virgil Julius on November 9, 1964, he preceded her in death on January 10, 2003.

Doris worked for General Electric in Decatur from 1964-1972. Doris was also a dedicated Funeral Assistant for Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Homes for many years.

Doris was a member of Mt. Auburn United Methodist Church, American Legion Auxiliary, Mt. Auburn Picnic Association, Mt. Auburn Community Building and the Red Hats Glitzy Chicks. She enjoyed sewing and making quilts.

Doris is survived by her children: Norman Paul (Brenda) Finfrock of Taylorville, IL, Marcia Hedrick of Milwaukee, OR, David (Cathy) Julius of Blue Mound, IL, Richard Julius of Marshall, AR, Robert Julius of Beecher City, IL and Rebecca (Michael) Schlanser of Beecher City, IL; grandchildren: Shawn (Ashley) Hedrick, Michael Hedrick, Jamie (Kelsey) Lindseth, Jodi (Tully) Bowen, Lindsey Finfrock, Scott Finfrock, Ashley Finfrock, Matt (Christina) Julius, Jackie Julius and her significant other Dennis Dishman, Jessica (Ronnie) White, Elbert Jones, Jr., David Julius and Mary Ellen Julius; numerous great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, four brothers, five sisters and her son-in-law, Chet Hedrick.

