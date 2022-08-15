Jan. 5, 1934 - Aug. 11, 2022

DECATUR — Doris Jean Heiland, 88, of Decatur, IL passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

A private family memorial service will be held at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. Inurnment will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL.

Doris was born on January 5, 1934 in Shelby County, IL, the daughter of Leverett M. and Lucille M. (Banks) Cruit. She married Henry W. Heiland on April 19, 1953. He preceded her in death on January 21, 2022.

Doris worked as a Secretary for A.E. Staley. She enjoyed traveling with her family or, occasionally, with longtime girlfriends, to different parts of the country. Doris and Henry also took a fun-filled trip to Germany and Norway. But more than anything else, Doris loved being a grandma.

Doris is survived by her daughter, Karen (Roger) Dworak of Decatur, IL; son, Randy (Janell) Heiland of Columbus, IN; grandchildren: Ryan Snyder of Decatur, IL, Betsy (Dean) Swetz of Lake in the Hills, IL, Jay Heiland of Bloomington, IN and Miranda Heiland of West Lafayette, IN; great-grandson, Charlie Swetz.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant son Henry, sisters: Mildred Lindsey, Mary Lou Waugh, Ruby Ray and Alice Barr, brothers: Harold Cruit and Wayne Cruitt.

The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. William Franklin, Imboden Garden staff and Imboden Skilled Nursing for the care and compassion shown to Doris and family.

